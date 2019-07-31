Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The firm has a market cap of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

