Foundry Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,025 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 219.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,635. The company has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $56,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

