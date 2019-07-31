Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of United Insurance worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United Insurance by 2,276.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $343,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Insurance stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $491.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). United Insurance had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

