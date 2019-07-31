Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 206.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069. The stock has a market cap of $860.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

In related news, Director John T. Ruggieri acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

