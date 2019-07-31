Foundry Partners LLC Sells 126,796 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126,796 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 73.5% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.