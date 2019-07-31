Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $149,983.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $240,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,022. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

