Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,979.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

