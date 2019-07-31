Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $309,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 46.3% during the first quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,949,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.1% during the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 118,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.65.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

