Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 115,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $3,232,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darla M. Smith sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $795,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 983,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,226,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

