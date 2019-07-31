Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 22.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 44.4% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

