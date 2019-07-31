Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,099 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,515,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 530.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 140,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,396,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luca Benatti purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.05 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

