Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $343,000 Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $322,888.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,402,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,090,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,263 shares of company stock worth $4,739,474. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.