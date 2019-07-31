Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BEN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 6,398,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

