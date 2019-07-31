Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.70 ($68.26).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €45.91 ($53.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.70. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.