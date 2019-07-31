Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report sales of $59.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.55 million. Freshpet reported sales of $47.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $241.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.79 million, with estimates ranging from $290.10 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 49,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,378,317.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 311,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,355. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

