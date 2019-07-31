Front Yard Residential (RESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million.

Front Yard Residential stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,872. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,800 and sold 247,917 shares valued at $2,992,792. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

