Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) Shares Up 6.1%

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd (LON:FST) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.43), 42,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 67,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.74.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:FST)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, a technology company, engages in the commercial exploitation of wireless technologies and systems in the radio and smart audio sectors in the United States, North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers chips, modules, and software for consumer audio devices.

