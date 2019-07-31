FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.95

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.84, with a volume of 489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,029,166.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,131.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $771,308.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,036.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,466,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

