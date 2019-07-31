FY2019 EPS Estimates for Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Focus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31).

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 77.00% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.50% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

