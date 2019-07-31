FY2019 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Raised by SunTrust Banks

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will earn $8.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of FB stock opened at $197.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.34. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

