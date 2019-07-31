FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Anika Therapeutics Inc Issued By First Analysis (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. First Analysis has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

ANIK opened at $53.52 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 371,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 107,675 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

