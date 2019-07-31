FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

In related news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,210 shares of company stock worth $3,232,844. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,839.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

