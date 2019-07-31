FY2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Lowered by Gabelli

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Superior Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Gabelli has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPN. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other news, Director James M. Funk acquired 50,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 240,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

