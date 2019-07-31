FY2020 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

