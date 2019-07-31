Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) Trading Down 1.4%

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 346,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 107,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The stock has a market cap of $131.23 million and a P/E ratio of -72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.37.

In other news, insider Alexander Molyneux bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$975,000.00 ($691,489.36).

Galena Mining Company Profile (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. Its projects also include the Mulgul and the Jillawarra-woodlands projects.

