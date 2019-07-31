Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.60. Gamco Investors shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $570.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The closed-end fund reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 2,360.91% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 218,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 147,676 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

