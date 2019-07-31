Gannett Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,815% compared to the typical daily volume of 360 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $20,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,521,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90,827 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $663.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.