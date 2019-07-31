Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.33. 1,272,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Gartner by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.