Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $848,928 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

