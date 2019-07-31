Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,995 shares of company stock worth $18,246,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

