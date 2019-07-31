Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 142 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $633.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.90 and a beta of 1.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $672.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.66.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

