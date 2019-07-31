Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 146 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total value of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $248.43 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $249.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Aeroflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.46.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

