Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 146 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total value of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $248.43 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $249.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.04.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Aeroflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.46.
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
