Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 33,983 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,983 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 385,515 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,684,804 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. HP’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wolfe Research cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

