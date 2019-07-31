GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.44 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.05 ($0.28), approximately 217,340 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.80.

About GCM Resources (LON:GCM)

