Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 279,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,572. The company has a market cap of $663.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $495.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,734 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 23.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 61.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 122.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

