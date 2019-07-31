Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Genomic Health updated its FY19 guidance to $1.44-1.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Genomic Health has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 11,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $653,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

