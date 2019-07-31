Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTX. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.66.

Gentex stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Gentex has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,808 shares of company stock worth $865,749. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,669,000 after purchasing an additional 283,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gentex by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

