German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

German American Bancorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.55 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GABC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.