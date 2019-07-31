Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

