Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

