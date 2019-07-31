Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 172,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,802. The stock has a market cap of $643.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.