Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.00-6.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.15 EPS.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,476. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $172.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

