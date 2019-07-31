GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 79.8% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $216,040.00 and $10.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,028.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.40 or 0.02168288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00955831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.03232385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00818773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00680089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00182032 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,233,349 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

