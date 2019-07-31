Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

