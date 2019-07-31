Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GEM stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.