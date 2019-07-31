Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.30, approximately 4,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33.

In related news, insider Matthew Cooper acquired 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $113,805.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

