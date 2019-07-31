Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,518,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $44,517,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 295.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,187,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 457.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 463,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 203.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 358,035 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

