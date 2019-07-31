Gores Metropoulos’ (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 31st

Gores Metropoulos’ (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 31st. Gores Metropoulos had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GMHIU stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49. Gores Metropoulos has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.82.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the first quarter valued at $2,048,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the first quarter valued at $10,240,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the first quarter valued at $7,168,000.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.