GP Strategies (GPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.09 million. On average, analysts expect GP Strategies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

