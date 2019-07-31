Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,189 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 6.30% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DWSN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 28,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,051. Dawson Geophysical Co has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

